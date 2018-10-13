Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds exploded for an early lead in the first quarter against the Granite City Warriors Friday night with a 56-yard touchdown from Tim Johnson and never looked back en route to a 45-9 victory.

The Redbirds led 28-3 at the end of the first quarter. After the Johnson score, the Redbirds continued to dominate the field throughout the first half with Andrew Jones scoring a touchdown and a field goal from Jake Lombardi, for a 45-3 lead at halftime.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds' Johnson had 194 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Alton quarterback Drew Jones was six of eight passes for 13 yards and two TDs. Terry Walker also had an interception return for 30 yards for a touchdown and caught a Jones 7-yard pass for a score. The Redbirds' Lonnie Tate also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.

"We were just clicking on all cylinders tonight," Alton's Coach Dickerson said. "We've been waiting for this type of performance. We came and did some good stuff tonight that's for sure."

Alton, now 5-3 overall, hosts East St. Louis this upcoming Friday for a 7 p.m. game. Granite City drops to 4-4 overall with the defeat.

More like this:

Nov 26, 2023 - High School Football State Championships Round-Up

Sep 12, 2023 - Weekend Sports Roundup: Tigers Girls Volleyball Team Goes 4-1 In Crossroads Tourney, Warriors Top Spartans, Stanley Scores Twice

Sep 16, 2023 - Friday Football Roundup: Roxana Blanks Columbia, Belleville West Edges Alton, Triad Wins

Sep 30, 2023 - Friday Football Roundup: Roxana, Calhoun, Greenfield NW, Triad Post Wins

Mar 18, 2024 - Weekend Girls Soccer Round-Up: McGivney Beats Alton, Marquette Picks Up First Win

 