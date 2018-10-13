ALTON - The Alton Redbirds exploded for an early lead in the first quarter against the Granite City Warriors Friday night with a 56-yard touchdown from Tim Johnson and never looked back en route to a 45-9 victory.

The Redbirds led 28-3 at the end of the first quarter. After the Johnson score, the Redbirds continued to dominate the field throughout the first half with Andrew Jones scoring a touchdown and a field goal from Jake Lombardi, for a 45-3 lead at halftime.

The Redbirds' Johnson had 194 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Alton quarterback Drew Jones was six of eight passes for 13 yards and two TDs. Terry Walker also had an interception return for 30 yards for a touchdown and caught a Jones 7-yard pass for a score. The Redbirds' Lonnie Tate also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.

"We were just clicking on all cylinders tonight," Alton's Coach Dickerson said. "We've been waiting for this type of performance. We came and did some good stuff tonight that's for sure."

Alton, now 5-3 overall, hosts East St. Louis this upcoming Friday for a 7 p.m. game. Granite City drops to 4-4 overall with the defeat.

