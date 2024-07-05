ALTON - Jack Lombardi is primed for a fantastic season this year for the Alton High Redbirds boys soccer squad.

Lombardi is having an excellent summer of preparation for the opening of soccer in the month of August, his coach Greg Nasello said.

“Jack is one of the best overall midfielders I have ever coached,” Nasello said. “He plays well on both ends of the field.”

Jack Lombardi is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Jack’s goal for the season is to win a regional crown and advance into the playoffs at the end of the season.

“I am pretty confident on having a good season,” Lombardi said. “We have had some good practices and scrimmages this summer.”

The Redbirds' soccer player said he has enjoyed the Sunday night scrimmages at Public School Stadium with other area soccer teams this summer.

