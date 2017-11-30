BOWLING

REDBIRDS SPLIT WITH TORNADOES: Alton's boys and girls bowling teams scored a road non-conference sweep of Taylorville Wednesday; the Redbird boys defeated the Tornadoes 2,985-2,789, sweeping all three games, while the AHS girls won two of the three games but dropped the total pinfall decision by five pins.

Justin Milliman had the high series of the day for Alton with a three-game total of 651, while Alex Bergin had the day's top series for the Redbird girls with a 591 set. The JV Redbird boys defeated Taylorville, with Carl Crumer III turning in a high series of 599.

“This year's varsity (boys) team is proving to be a 'team' as you can see a different boy has the high scores and are helping each other,” said Redbird coach David Meyer. “The varsity girls are rebuilding and working hard to improve their consistency; as we continue, we hope to build each match and tournament.”

MARQUETTE DROPS PAIR TO TRIAD: Marquette Catholic’s bowling teams dropped a pair of matches to Triad Monday, the Explorer boys falling to the Knights 27-13 while the Explorer girls lost their season-opener to Triad.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bryce Pisetta had Triad’s top game of the day with a 237, with a 222 to go along with the second game for a three-game series of 650 for the day; Marquette’s leading game of the day was 231 from Cameron Raine; Jake Gatermann had the top series of the day of 617 (198, 194, 225).

Shelby Jones led the Explorer girls with a 470 series on the day.

WRESTLING

PANTHERS SPLIT WITH CRIMSONS, SAUKEES: Jersey's wrestling team scored a split in a pair of dual meets Tuesday, the Panthers falling to Jacksonville 44-33 while defeating Pittsfield 62-15.

Panther winners against the Crimsons included Mason Turner at 106, Caden Witt at 132, Zeke Waltz at 160, Chris Jackson at 170, Ross Speidel at 220 and Wyatt Daniels at 275, Waltz and Jackson both winning by pinfall.

Against the Saukees, Turner at 106, Ashley Duncan at 113, Keller Williams at 126, Jacob Olson at 132, Beau Burris at 138, David Deist at 145, Conor Pegram at 145, Waltz at 160, Jackson at 170, Drew Sauerwein at 182 and Daniels at 275 got wins for JCHS, Williams by a technical fall and Burris by pinfall.

More like this: