ALTON – The Redbirds saw four players score double figures in a 75-64 win over the visiting Hazelwood West Wildcats. It may have been non-conference, but it’s still a win in their book Alton boy’s basketball head coach Dylan Dudley said after the game.

“I’m happy for the win, happy for our guys. They’ve done some things over the last couple of weeks, taking the next step into buying in.”

The win brings the Redbirds to 5-19 on the season.

Coach Dudley liked what he saw from his group against the Wildcats, particularly how the Redbirds closed out the game.

“You have to learn how to finish games,” he said. “To see them respond the way they did today when it started going bad, that’s a step in the positive direction, because this is the same game that we just lost two weeks ago.”

The game he is refereeing to was back on. Jan. 21 when his team was up by 16 points according to him and then lost 55-49 to Lift For Life Academy.

That wasn’t the case Tuesday night. The Redbirds scored big and put the game away.

Four players scored in double digits for Alton. They were led by Prince Clanton-el’s massive 27-points and Byron Stampley’s 22 points. Stampley hit six threes including three straight in the third quarter to extend his team’s lead at a crucial point of the game.

Kobe Taylor added 11 points, Blake Hall had 10, and Hassani Elliot scored five.

“We have the ability to shoot it well,” Dudley said, and they certainly did.

Alton, who had been struggling with injuries throughout the season, is looking like a complete team now according to Dudley. The Redbirds have had some key players get healthy with the postseason right around the corner.

“It makes a difference when you have Prince and Blake,” Dudley said.

Alton came out swinging and took a 23-18 lead after the first quarter thanks to five threes. They were outscored by a single point in the second but still led 37-33 heading into the locker rooms.

Thanks to Stampley’s back-to-back-to-back threes his team led 56-40 midway through the third and then 61-48 after three.

Things got a little closer than they needed to when Hazelwood West made it a 63-57 ballgame, only down by two scores early on in the fourth. However, the Redbirds held on to pick up the momentum-building win.

This win comes after four straight losses for Alton.

The Redbirds will have a much-anticipated Friday night matchup with Southwestern Conference foe Granite City. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Alton.

The Redbirds’ Senior Night will be the following Friday, Feb. 10, against Belleville West also at 7:30 p.m.

