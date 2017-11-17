ALTON - Alton High School's varsity boys bowling team rolled to an easy victory over Granite City at Airport Plaza Bowl with a 34-6 victory in a 40-point system on Thursday.

Junior Gavin Turner led the way for Alton with a 644 Series. Ricky Hord led the way for Granite City with 660. Total pins for the match were Alton – 2882 and Granite City – 2727.

Alton JV boys also won against Granite City winning all points out of 7. Carl Crumer III led the way for JV with a 533 series. Next match for Alton bowling will be the girls competing in the Triad Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Collinsville at Camelot Bowl.

