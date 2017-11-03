New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at Alton Saturday at Public School Stadium IHSA Class 7A football playoff game will be broadcasted live on Riverbender.com. See link below:

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=952

ALTON - The Redbirds head into Week 11, following last week’s win, to face off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Public School Stadium.

Coach Eric Dickerson said the 6-4 Redbirds are healthy and excited to play at home this weekend.

“Obviously the win was great and the kids are excited about that,” Dickerson said. “To have the opportunity to play a second round game at home is pretty amazing, but the kids are focused and had a good week of practice.”

Dickerson said the 9-2 Lincoln-Way West Warriors are a skilled and well disciplined team and the Redbirds will be ready.

“They’re good defensively, they swarm and get to the ball in a hurry," he said. "They’re tough, they have good running backs, their quarter back can put the ball where he needs it, so it’s going to be fun.”

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Prior to game day the Alton High School Student Council will be putting on a community pep rally starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Public School Stadium.

