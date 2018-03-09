ALTON - After a 17-win record last season, the Redbirds get ready to return the diamond in away game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, against Freeburg at SIUE.

Coach Todd Haug said a good portion of players are returning this year but the Redbirds are still an “incredibly young team.”

“We played as many as three sophomores and seven freshmen last year,” Coach Haug said. “We do have a lot of people back but we don’t have a lot of seniors. We’ve got a strong sophomore and freshman class out here, overall we have a nice blend of all levels.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds played a competitive season last year but this year’s record is something Coach Haug would like to improve on.

“We won 17 games last year and it was the first time we hadn’t won 20 in a while,” Haug said. “It’s a growth process. We’ve made a lot of changes this year and one of them is that everyone practices together, so everyone is getting a consistent message.”

Coach Haug said that although the team doesn’t have too many returning upperclassmen the team will nonetheless be prepared for every game as the start of the season approaches.

“We’ll play 21 hard outs, one inning at a time and be prepared for every game,” Haug added. “We won’t be out prepared and we won’t be out-hustled.”

More like this:

Related Video: