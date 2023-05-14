ALTON - Alton High finished in 4th place at the Southwestern Conference tournament, hosted by Belleville East on Friday and Saturday. The Redbirds finished with 41 points, one place behind third-place O’Fallon. Edwardsville won the tournament, followed by Belleville East. Belleville West was fifth, followed by Collinsville.

Redbirds Head Boys Tennis Coach Jesse Macias said: “Missing third place by one point hurts, but I can’t say enough about the players and coaches this weekend. Everyone stepped up and played great and put us in a position to improve on our conference standing. I always talk about Parker Mayhew, but he beat an O’Fallon kid who he had lost to earlier this season.

"James McKeever did the same thing at number two singles, and those two also had a big third-place win at one doubles. Luke Boyd, Victor Humphrey, Nate Bartlett, and Alex Tuetken also played their best tennis this weekend, so there is a lot to be happy with. Our goal is to keep the great play up going into sectionals. I’m really proud of this team and the coaches.”

