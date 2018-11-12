COLLINSVILLE – The boys bowling team finished fifth in the Gold Division at the Zach LeCuyer Invitational tournament, held Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

The Redbirds had a six-game team series of 5,958, a total of 508 pins behind tournament champions Collinsville, who won with a total of 6,466. Columbia was second with 6,251, Belleville East third with a score of 6,137, and O’Fallon was fourth with 6,007. Triad was ninth in the division, with a score of 5,663.

The Redbirds’ Matt Engdale and Chris Duke started out well in the morning session, with Engdale’s first three games being 245, 233 and 213, while Duke rolled a series of 209., 246 and 229. Duke finished 25th overall with a six-game set of 1,228, while Engdale was right behind with a 1,227. Gavin Taylor picked up the hot hand in the afternoon with scores of 255, 238 and 197 for a total series of 1,272 to wind up in 12th place. Zach Leshikar of Belleville Althoff Catholic won the individual tournament with a six-game total of 1,414, Eli Hay of Collinsville was second with a score of 1,382 and Zack Elbe of Freeburg was third, coming in at 1,374.

Two other area bowlers finished in the top 30. Triad’s Bryce Pisetta finished fifth with a score of 1,350, and Cort Jackson of Civic Memorial was 20th at 1,238.

Jersey won the Silver Division of the tournament with a total of 2,924, seven pins ahead of Mascoutah, who had a 2.917. Centralia was third at 2,860, the Collinsville Purple team was fourth with 2,847 and Althoff fifth, with a score of 2,728.

Zane Longley and Warren Woolsey accumulated 1211 pins for the Panthers in the Collinsville Tourney.

CM took the team honors in the bronze division, with a six-game total of 2,970, with Highland the runner-up at 2,760. The Belleville East junior varsity was third at 2,704, Lebanon finished fourth with 2,677 and the Mascoutah JV was fifth at 2.491. Edwardsville finished seventh in the division with a score of 2,133, and Granite City was 11th at 1,693.

The Redbird boys will be in action on Wednesday with a dual meet against the Kahoks, while tryouts for the girls’ team are slated to begin on Monday.

