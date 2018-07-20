ALTON - Scott Harper is back on the diamond with the Alton Redbirds.

After four seasons as the head coach of the Roxana Shells, his alma mater, Harper is the new leader of the Redbird baseball program. Additionally, he’ll be the head coach for the baseball team at Alton Middle School.

“I’ve seen the success of the program,” Harper said. I’ve invested a lot of time and been around the Alton kids and the program and know there’s a good fraction of the community that enjoys baseball and being around the game. To be a part of that again is exciting. As a coach, my primary goal is to help them learn the game and then provide a program that gives them the chance to be successful and enjoy the game that I like.”

He replaces Todd Haug who stepped down after last season. Haug’s record in ten years at the helm was 215-135, which included a regional championship in 2013 and a 30-win season in 2015. From 2011 through 2016 Haug guided the Alton to 20-win seasons. He ranks third on the all-time wins list in Redbird history.

This will be Harper’s second stint in charge of the Redbirds.

From 2007-2008 he led Alton to a 39-27, including a regional championship in 2007. After Haug took over following the 2008 season, Harper became the athletic director and held the position until 2012. He’s been around the program since 1997 and spent a total of ten years as an assistant on the baseball staff. While at Roxana, Harper posted a 40-70 record.

Harper will inherit a promising array of players for the 2019 season, especially in the pitching rotation.

He was present at Hoppe Park this past Wednesday to see junior-to-be pitching ace, Wesley Laaker tossed eight shutout innings against the mighty Edwardsville Post 199 Bears in the American Legion District 22 Tournament. Adam Stilts and Michael have enjoyed excellent seasons this summer on the mound as well for Alton Post 126.

“That was the first time I’ve seen him pitch, and I was very impressed. When he was little I coached his older brother,” Harper said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the guys and those who are coming back. I’ve been reading the things in the paper of what Adam Stilts and Michael Reeder have been doing.”

“That’s kind of a neat thing as a coach, you always get to see year-to-year how to piece things together and every year is brand new. Being able to coach in the Southwestern Conference is a challenge. You’re at the top of the game. It’s something you like to enjoy and compete at the high school level,” Harper said.

