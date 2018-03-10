ALTON - The Redbirds varsity softball team is preparing for their first game of the season on Saturday, March 17.

Coach Dan Carter said after a 22-12 record last season he’s excited to see what this season will have in-store after losing a few senior athletes.

“I thought we did a nice job last year,” Coach Carter said. “High school sports is always unique because you going loose good players but you’re always excited because you have young players to replace them. We lost a couple very good players last year, had a good group of seniors.”

Finding a good balance in the outfield is one of the biggest setbacks the Redbirds will be facing this season.

“Our big thing is going to be replacing our outfielders, we had a lot of senior outfielders last year,” Carter said. “We have a lot freshman that are going to be taking those spots and we just have to figure out which ones it’s going to be. We have a handful of them that have a lot of experience with me at the middle school but middle school sports and the varsity Southwest Conference is two different leagues.”

Alton starts the season with a cluster against Centralia and West Central at home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 17.

It’s exciting that we have the young athletes ready to go, it’s just how quickly can they step up to where we need them to be,” Carter added.

