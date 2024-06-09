EDWARDSVILLE - Jayden Holeman, who just completed his junior year as a sprinter for the Alton High track team, emerged as one of the team's most important runners, having set a personal record in the 100 meters at the Winston Brown Invitational in Edwardsville on April 20, having a time of 11.30 seconds in the "Meet of Champions," following up with an 11.96 seconds clocking at the Madison County large school meet Apr. 23 at Highland.

Holeman also set a PR in the 200 meters on April 12 at the Granite City Invitational, coming in at 23.15 seconds. His main contributions have been on the relays, especially the 4x200 meters, where the team's best showing was at the O'Fallon Relays on March 29, with a time of 1:30.51. He's also been a part of the 4x100 meter team who had a time of 43.19 seconds at the Norm Armstrong Invitational April 4 at Belleville West, and the 4x400 meter team, who recorded a time of 3:32.62 at the Madison County meet.

Jayden is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

"I think well as a team on the season," Holeman said. "We were on our times, and I think we will get faster in the future."

When it comes to the racing, Holeman operates on a simple philosophy that has helped him tremendously.

"I just try to just talk to me, and just push, I want it more than the people that are running, and just perform well for my team," he said.

Again, congrats to this sprinter for his Auto Butler Male Athlete of Month honor and his tremendous potential as the Redbirds will turn the calendar year in January to another indoor and outdoor track and field season.

