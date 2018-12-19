ALTON - Izeal Terrell joined coaches and teammates Wednesday morning at the Alton High School Auditorium as he signed his letter of intent to play football with the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in the fall.

Assistant coach Rammelle Sheppard said it’s been a blessing to apart of Terrell’s life.

“He evolved to being one of the most amazing young men that I’ve had the chance to be around,” Sheppard said. “The man has all the intangibles that you could ever wish for, for a kid coming out of Alton. He grew into a great leader on and off the field.”

Sheppard said Terrell’s abilities are endless and he’s been the prime example of the level of respect and dignity that the coaches wish from every athlete.

Terrell said after a campus visit the other week he’s excited to be taking his skills to the next level with the Redhawks in the fall.

“I can’t wait to get there,” he said. “I’ve talked to some players on the team and I’ve enjoyed hanging out with them. They all seem like really good guys and I can’t wait to get there.”

