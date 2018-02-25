ALTON - Alton High’s Miranda Hudson signed her letter of intent Thursday to play softball at St. Louis Community College.

Hudson said it feels great to know her hard work and dedication has paid off.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve put a lot of time and effort into this and I’m thankful for my family and my aunt and uncle, they’ve put so much into it and stuck with me through it all,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the experience of staying on campus and getting to feel what it’s like to live away from home, but with it being only 45 minutes away if I get too stressed or homesick I can just come right across the bridge and be back home.”

Coach Dan Carter congratulated Hudson on this step in her athletic and academic career saying he knows she will be successful.

“For me as a coach I like seeing everybody come here because I think it’s important to share in her day and for younger athletes to see what can happen with hard work,” Coach Carter said. “Miranda has put in a lot of hard work and effort in, she’s been playing ball almost her whole life. I know the work that she’s put in for me and some of her other select coaches.”

More like this: