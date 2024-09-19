ALTON 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 2

Alton girls tennis recorded its first win over Belleville East in 20-30 years, Coach Jesse Macias said Wednesday night.

The Redbirds topped the Lancers 7-2 in a match on Tuesday at Alton High.

The Redbirds were up 2-1 after doubles and went 5-1 in singles for the conference win.

Alton coach Jesse Macias said, "I wouldn't call it a historic win, but this is the biggest win we've had in a long time. We have been so close the last few years against good teams in conference, but we kept coming up short."

This senior class keeps delivering, the coach said.

"Lilly Schuler was again the last player on the court and won a big match for the Redbirds," he added. "I don't know what else to say about Lilly. Any win at one, especially in conference, is huge. She has a great game, but her tennis IQ has been a real advantage lately. I'm really happy for her. She had a big win last night and tonight."

Grace and Lauren Massey won at number two doubles for Alton and Jenna Fassler and Arlie Hartmann won at number three doubles. Those four also picked up singles wins, along with Scarlett Eades.

"The Masseys and Jenna and Arlie came out playing big in doubles and they kept it going in singles. Scarlett has been a singles machine for us lately too," the coach said.

"Lauren, Scarlett, Jenna, and Lilly, Ellie, Jamie, plus the rest of our senior class, have been putting in work for four years," he said. "Their commitment to each other and the team is paying off. I'm so proud of and happy for these ladies."

Alton is 4-1-1 and hosts the Robert Logan Invite on Saturday.

Singles

Lilly Schuler (A) def Khloe Phillips 6-4, 6-2 Caroline Stelling (BE) def Grace Massey 6-3, 6-1 Lauren Massey (A) def Alex Randolph 6-1, 6-0 Scarlett Eades (A) def Blair Bisso 6-2, 6-1 Arlie Hartmann (A) def Kim Irwin 6-1, 6-1 Jenna Fassler (A) def Randi Bleich 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1 Stelling/Randolph def Schuler/Eades 8-5

2 Massey/Massey (A) def Phillips/Bleich 8-0

3 Fassler/Hartmann (A) def Irwin/Bisso 8-5

ALTON 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Alton nearly got a sweep of the meet, winning the City Championship match over Marquette.

In the singles, Lilly Schuler of the Redbirds won over Maddie Waters 6-3, 6-3, while Lauren Massey took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sophia Lamere. Scarlett Eades then won her singles match 6-4, 4-6, 10-3, while Arlee Hartmann won over Sarah Moehn 6-1, 6-1. Finally, Jenna Fassler defeated Mia Lopez 6-1, 6-0, and in the Explorers' only win of the day, Addie Bryson won over Ellie Enos 6-1, 6-3.

Alton swept the doubles matches, starting with Schuler and Eades winning over Waters and Lamere 8-1, followed by the Massey sisters taking an 8-6 win over Hough and Moehn, Fassler and Hartmann won over Lopez and Bryson 8-3, and Enos and Anna Larson defeated Finlay Stevenson and Bella Bryson also by an 8-3 count.

