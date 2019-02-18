ALTON - The Alton High School tennis girls shine not only on the courts but also the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the third year in a row, the Alton High School Girls’ tennis team has been recognized by the IHSA with the Team Academic Award. Varsity teams with an unweighted team grade-point-average of 3.0 or higher are eligible for the honor.

For the fall season 2018, the Redbird girls had an unweighted team grade point average of 3.681. In addition to the team academic award, the Redbirds had five players named to the Southwestern Conference Academic All-Conference Team: Hannah Macias, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Maddie Saenz, and Val Walters.

Other members of the varsity Redbirds girls tennis squad were Molly Gross, Nikki Lowe, Katie Manns, Alexa Mayfield, Josie Sands, Bella Kane, Anna Bellm, Ainsley Fortschneider, Paige Rockholm, Angelina Taul, Laycee Fish, and Lydia Criveau, Anna Sommerhoff, Anna Kane, and Nina Walters.

More like this: