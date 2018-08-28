Redbirds' girls tennis team has good weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - Alton’s girls tennis team had an outstanding weekend at the Springfield Invitational girls tennis tournament.
Friday’s doubles competition saw senior twin sisters Cali and Mackenzie Girtz reach the final before falling to Triad 3-6, 1-6; Val Walters/Nikki Lowe finished fourth in the competition, dropping the third-place match to Washington and Hannah Macias/Maddie Saenz finished fifth after defeating Effingham in the fifth-place match on the day.
Saturday’s singles competition saw Saenz get to the final at No. 2 competition, taking a 4-6, 2-6 loss to Moline’s Monica Birski; she defeated competitors from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Triad and Washington en route to the final. Macias finished third in the No. 1 singles bracket, defeating Chatham Glenwood’s Hannah Riegel in the third-place match while Lowe finished third at No. 3 singles, falling to Effingham’s Skylar Schafer in that competition and Mackenzie Girtz took sixth in the No. 4 singles competition, going 2-2 in that bracket.
The Redbirds visit Jersey at 4 p.m. today in a dual meet.
