ALTON - The Alton Redbirds faced their first defeat of the season to the Quincy Blue Devils, 5-2, Saturday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Redbirds head coach Nick Funk said missing two starters the team had to fight back but still faced some mental errors.

“I think they rally,” Funk said about the team being short two starters. “The kids get some extra time, try a little hard to really prove themselves. Coming out the second half we played a lot better.”

Jake Lombardi scored one point for the Redbirds and Joe Morrissey scored a penalty kick.

Funk said the Redbirds have a busy week ahead of them facing off against Belleville East Tuesday, Altoff on Wednesday and O’Fallon on Thursday.

“We got a lot of heart on the team, hopefully, we can turn it back around,” Funk added.

