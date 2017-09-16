BELLEVILLE WEST 20, ALTON 6: Belleville West's Kriston Davis ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns as the Maroons defeated Alton 20-6 in Belleville Friday night.

The loss put the Redbirds at 2-2 on the year, 1-1 in the SWC; the Maroons went to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Davis had touchdown runs of 33 and five yards on the night; West's other TD came on a 59-yard scoring strike from Matt Schmidt to Will Lanxon. The Redbirds got a score on a blocked punt from David Weaver in the late going.

The Redbirds host rival Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Public School Stadium to begin the second half of the season.

