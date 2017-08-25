The Alton Redbirds took the win over Collinsville and Civic Memorial Thursday afternoon.

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds defeated Collinsville and Civic Memorial in boys golf Thursday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin.

With a par of 36, Droste led Alton at 43. Hazelwood shot 45 for the day and Lahue had 46 for the day. Pilger shot 48 to give the Redbirds 182 total.

Collinsville shot a total of 184 with Witte leading the Kahoks at 45. Carroll and Scrum each shot 46 and Wondlowski was at 47.

The Civic Memorial Eagles finished the day with a total of 199 as Flack and Dixon each shot 43 and Fromme and Jones each had 54.

The Redbirds travel to Belk Park at 3:30 Monday, Aug. 28, for a match with East St. Louis and Edwardsville.

