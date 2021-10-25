ALTON - Alton High School sophomore Parker Mayhew is a standout athlete in both cross country and tennis and also excels in the classroom.

Parker is the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. He has been a runner since sixth grade.

"I love running and also that it is an individual sport, but a team sport as well," he said. "I also love playing tennis on the Alton High squad. As a side note, I have an outside dog-walking business."

Parker also has a 4.5 GPA as a sophomore and always strives to do his best in the classroom.

Parker thanked his Mom (Heather) and Dad (Justin) for picking me up from practice and feeding me well to fuel my races. He also thanked Coach Becca Adney and Coach Talbert for "doing a great job of coaching and helping me out with anything I need."