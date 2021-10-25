Redbirds' Cross Country Star Parker Mayhew Is Auto Butler Male Athlete Of The Month For Alton High
ALTON - Alton High School sophomore Parker Mayhew is a standout athlete in both cross country and tennis and also excels in the classroom.
Parker is the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. He has been a runner since sixth grade.
"I love running and also that it is an individual sport, but a team sport as well," he said. "I also love playing tennis on the Alton High squad. As a side note, I have an outside dog-walking business."
Parker also has a 4.5 GPA as a sophomore and always strives to do his best in the classroom.
Parker thanked his Mom (Heather) and Dad (Justin) for picking me up from practice and feeding me well to fuel my races. He also thanked Coach Becca Adney and Coach Talbert for "doing a great job of coaching and helping me out with anything I need."
Each day, Parker attends his practices and says he has a positive attitude.
"I show up ready to perform my best," he said.
"I plan on running in college but not necessarily cross country. I am undecided on where I want to attend and on a career."
Last boys tennis season, Mayhew was the No. 2 singles player and he hopes to be the top player this spring.
"I live downtown and have two great paths to run on without cars or traffic which are the Great River Road and the levee. I enjoy most sports," he said.
