EDWARDSVILLE - Alton’s boys swim team advanced two swimmers - senior Caden Akal and junior Noah Clancy - to next weekend’s IHSA State Swim Meet at the Edwardsville High School Sectional on Saturday.

Clancy won the 100 back (49.57) and the 100 breast (58.18).

Caden Akal placed third in the 50 free (21.52) and third in the 100 free (47.28) and met the state qualifying mark. Alton was second in the 200 freestyle relay and third in the 200 medley relay.

Edwardsville captured the sectional meet with 278 points, followed by O‘Fallon with 153, Jacksonville 90 and Routt 28.

Alton High head coach Garth Akal said he was “very pleased” with this past Saturday’s races and how his squad finished. He said Alton entered only the individual races because they focus the rest of the time on a club team the Tidalwaves. He said had his small group of boys been able to enter as a team they likely would have finished second or third.

Coach Akal said: “The boys did a great job. We are extremely fortunate to have the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center here close. It is one of the better facilities in the state.”

Clancy said he was pleased to win both of his races Saturday against some really great competition.

“The competition is great for all of us swimmers,” he said.

Caden Akal also said he was very satisfied to qualify in two events against some difficult regional competition. He also said he looks forward to the state meet next weekend.

To come, feature stories on both Noah Clancy and Caden Akal.

