ALTON - After trailing the Collinsville Kahoks at the end of halftime and the third quarter, Donovan Clay tipped in two points at the buzzer to seal the win for the Alton Redbirds Friday night, 59-57.

It was a back and forth battle for the lead at the end of the fourth quarter Friday night with Moory Woods setting the score even at 57-57 with only seconds left in the game putting Clay in position to snag the winning basket.

“We felt like we let one slip by the other night and we don’t think it had anything to do with effort,” “But the kids will compete, they play hard,” Redbirds head coach Eric Smith said.

Smith added that Malik Smith and Donovan Clay made so essential plays for the Redbirds.

“They both do a really nice job,” Smith added. “They’re talented. There are not too many teams that we’re going to play against that has as good of one-two punch.”

Clay led the Redbirds in points scoring 18 with Smith scoring 17 points four 3-pointers.

