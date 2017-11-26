ALTON - The Alton boys basketball Redbirds played to the end, but fell slightly short of St. Mary’s in the Alton Tip-Off Classic Saturday night 75-67.

St. Mary’s rolls to 4-0 with the win, while the Redbirds are 3-1 overall with the defeat.

St. Mary’s was led by senior Yahuza Rasas, the tourney MVP. St. Mary’s Dominic Mitchell led his team's scorers on Saturday with 22 points.

At one point, Alton and St. Mary’s were tied 27-27 in the second quarter. By the half, it was 36-27 St. Mary’s ahead.

Malik Smith scored 26 in Saturday's contest for the Redbirds and had 76 total for the tournament. Kevin Caldwell scored 10 points Saturday and 53 in the tourney. Josh Rivers contributed 11 and had 40 in the tourney and all-state football player Darrell Smith had 10 points and 39 points in the tourney. Donovan Clay had six points and 34 in the tourney overall. Ahmad Sanders and Izeal Terrell added two points for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds’ next contest will be against Granite City at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at SIUE with an array of other Southwestern Conference teams squaring off.

