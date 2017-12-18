WRESTLING

MASCOUTAH - Civic Memorials Caleb Tyus took the 113-pound title and Triad's Garrett Bakarich took the 138-pound title in Saturday's Mascoutah Invitational wrestling tournament, Tyus defeating Quincy's Hunter Carter with a 2:49, while Bakarich defeated Mahomet-Seymour's David Spencer 5-2.

Tyus' win helped the Eagles to a ninth-place team finish in the 30-team field with 116.5 points. Alton finished third behind Mahomet-Seymour (200.5) and Collinsville (193.5) in the team standings with 164.5 points; Bakarich's crown helped the Knights finish 11th with 101 points, with East Alton-Wood River 17th with 81.5 points, Jersey 22nd with 53.5 points and Roxana tied for 24th with the Mahomet-Seymour JV with 42 points on the day.

For Alton, Gus Kodros took sixth on the day at 120, Garrett Sims second at 126, Damien Jones eighth at 132, Pierre Evans sixth at 145, Courteney Wilson third at 152, Nolan Woszczynnski third at 182 and Kyle Hughes third at 285.

For the Eagles, Caine Tyus took third at 106, Dillon Dublo fourth at 132, Peyton Bechtold fifth at 145 and Vinny Cafazza eighth at 170; the Shells had a place-winner from Alex Magure, who finished third at 145; the Oilers had place-winners from Hunter Morales, seventh at 160, Jake Ersion, third at 170 and Zach Kincade, fourth at 220.

For the Knights, other place-winners came from Will Hillard, seventh at 126; Tanner Durell, sixth at 132; Kaleb Port, fifth at 195; and Kaleb Wolverton, fifth at 220. The Panthers had place-winners from Zeke Waltz, eighth at 160; and Ross Speidel, sixth at 220.

