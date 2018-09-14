COLLINSVILLE – Alton’s Tim Johnson took the Redbirds onto his shoulders both Friday night and Saturday afternoon as AHS defeated Collinsville 35-6 in the Southwestern Conference season-opener for both schools.

Johnson had run for 170 yards Friday night before the game between the Kahoks and Redbirds was suspended until Saturday afternoon due to lightning strikes from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon that had pelted the field with steady rain from the start of the game; once play resumed, the weather was cloudy and cool, but rain-free; Johnson wound up running for 227 yards for the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a pretty big game,” Johnson, a sophomore for the Redbirds, said. “The offense came out and pushed the ball downfield; the linemen blocked well and let me get to the holes and the defense made a lot of good stops.”

The win put the Redbirds at 2-1 on the season, 1-0 in the SWC. “I think we’re an excellent team,” Johnson said about how good the Redbirds can be this season. “In regards of practice, we work and come out and show it on the field.”

Getting 170 yards rushing before the game’s suspension “was a huge accomplishment,” Johnson said. “I appreciate my linemen for getting my blocks and letting me get through the holes.”

Alton hosts Belleville West at 7 p.m. Friday at Public School Stadium, then plays at Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

More like this: