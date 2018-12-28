ALTON - Alton girls and boys had notable performances in the Alton Invitational Bowling Tournament.

Alton's head bowling coach David Meyer said the Redbird boys did well in winning the gold division. The girls were in the gold division also and finished in eighth. The girls finished eighth overall. As a combined boys and girls scores Alton finished sixth.

In girls singles, Alton had Alex Bergin finished with the second high game and placed fifth in high series. In boys singles, Trevor Vallow finished fifth high game and third high series.

Christian Bertoletti finished fifth high series.

Other notables from the area in the top 20 were:

Cort Jackson- CM 7th

Blake Adams- Roxana 8th

Jared Cochran- Alton 9th

Draven Brand- CM 12th

Gordon Madrey- CM 14th

Matt Engdale-Alton 15th

Sam Cohan- Marquette 18th

Ethan Baumgartner- Roxana 19th

Gavin Taylor- Alton 20th

The tournament had 16 schools with boys and girls.

