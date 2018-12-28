Redbird boys bowlers capture division in invitational, Alton's Bergin, CM's Jackson also place high
ALTON - Alton girls and boys had notable performances in the Alton Invitational Bowling Tournament.
Alton's head bowling coach David Meyer said the Redbird boys did well in winning the gold division. The girls were in the gold division also and finished in eighth. The girls finished eighth overall. As a combined boys and girls scores Alton finished sixth.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In girls singles, Alton had Alex Bergin finished with the second high game and placed fifth in high series. In boys singles, Trevor Vallow finished fifth high game and third high series.
Christian Bertoletti finished fifth high series.
Other notables from the area in the top 20 were:
Cort Jackson- CM 7th
Blake Adams- Roxana 8th
Jared Cochran- Alton 9th
Draven Brand- CM 12th
Gordon Madrey- CM 14th
Matt Engdale-Alton 15th
Sam Cohan- Marquette 18th
Ethan Baumgartner- Roxana 19th
Gavin Taylor- Alton 20th
The tournament had 16 schools with boys and girls.
More like this: