Red Monkey Foods, Inc. out of an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling select organic parsley as part of a recall initiated by High Quality Organics (HQO). HQO has issued a recall for a lot of parsley because a sample was tested by one of HQO’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated withSalmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by HQO was supplied to Red Monkey Foods, Inc and subsequently repacked into consumer containers for parsley and was also used to manufacture herbes de provence which was then sold in consumer containers. To date, there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The potentially affected product consists of retail packages weighing 0.3-0.65 oz.

The "Best By" date information can be found on the square bottom of the glass bottle. No other "Best By" dates are being recalled.

The products in question were distributed to all fifty states and Puerto Rico. The product was produced for sale at retail.

Consumers who have purchased the product with the listed "Best By" dates are urged not to consume the product, but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers or Media with questions may call our Customer Service Center at (417) 319-7300 or by e-mail at customerservice@redmonkeyfoods.com for more information. Customer Service will be available in person from 8am to 5pm CST Monday to Friday.

Red Monkey Foods, Inc. is committed to providing food-safe, high-quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is the company's utmost priority. Although there have not been any reported cases of Salmonellosis, we are voluntarily recalling the products listed as a preventive measure.

