ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

Every day there are thousands of patients who rely on lifesaving blood donations – people like Leslie Johnson. In 2005, a farming accident left Johnson with broken bones and massive bleeding. In the first 24 hours after the accident, she received 10 units of blood and platelets. Additional transfusions and surgeries followed.

Johnson’s high school-age daughter, Emily, hosted a blood drive last semester because she recognizes the role of blood in helping save her mom’s life. “If blood had not been available when she needed it, she might not be here today. I might not have had my mom growing up. It’s my honor to be able to promote blood donation and help pay it forward to others in need.”

As Leslie Johnson faces additional surgeries to address ongoing injuries from the accident, she may need more blood transfusions.

“It’s so important, especially as we navigate this pandemic, to make sure there is blood available,” said Emily. “Blood is such a meaningful gift to give.”

One heartwarming gesture deserves another

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15

IL

Bond

Greenville

2/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive

_______________

Clay

Clay City

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City United Methodist Church, 412 South Main Street

_______________

Coles

Mattoon

2/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

2/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia

Effingham

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

2/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Vandalia

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Jasper

Newton

2/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Coram Deo Classical School, 1600 Salem

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4113 North Tower Place

2/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rolland Lewis Building, 800 South 27th Street

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

Staunton

2/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Staunton High School, 801 N. Deneen

2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road

_______________

Madison

Alton

2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

Collinsville

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Granite City

2/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Rd.

Highland

2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Maryville

2/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Saint Jacob

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village of St. Jacob, 108 N. Douglas

_______________

Marion

Centralia

2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 S. Elm Street

Kinmundy

2/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Odin

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 110 Perkins Street

Salem

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

Waterloo

2/3/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

2/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Evansville

2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way

Sparta

2/9/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

2/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

2/5/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

2/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Fairview Heights

2/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/4/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/11/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

New Athens

2/11/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

O Fallon

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

Shiloh

2/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St

Shelbyville

2/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Assembly of God, 108 S. Oak St

Strasburg

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Strasburg Community, S Stasburg Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

2/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Cuba

2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Pacific

2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Truman Elementary School, 101 Indian Warpath Drive

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis

Saint Clair

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

Sullivan

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

2/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Villa Ridge

2/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odyssey Banquet Hall, 552 Villa West Drive, Suite 106

Washington

2/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/3/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100

2/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/10/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

2/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

Festus

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St.

High Ridge

2/12/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2808 Old Hunning Rd.

Hillsboro

2/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

_______________

Montgomery

Jonesburg

2/3/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 505 1st Street

Rhineland

2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corner Venue & Event Space, 111 Bluff Street

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

2/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis

St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Plaza

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

Saint Peters

2/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Blanton Construction, 550 Turner Blvd

2/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

2/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500

2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.

2/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

2/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Selvidge Middle School, 235 New Ballwin Rd.

Chesterfield

2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bayer at The Doubletree By Hilton Chesterfield, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

2/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

2/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/3/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jewish Community Center Chesterfield, 16801 Baxter Rd

2/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aish Hatorah Jewish Learning Center, 457 N Woodsmill Rd

2/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

2/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road

2/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec

Des Peres

2/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Central Bank of St. Louis, 12230 Manchester

Eureka

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road

2/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

Florissant

2/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #2316 Florissant, 16400 New Halls Ferry Road

Kirkwood

2/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 South Kirkwood Road

Saint Louis

2/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Gathering UMC Clayton, 101 N. Bemiston Ave.,

2/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/5/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

2/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/9/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lambert St Louis International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd

2/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road

2/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6337 Clayton Road

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

2/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd

2/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

2/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

Wildwood

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

2/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue

2/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

2/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

2/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prince Hall Masons, 4525 Olive Street

2/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

2/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Shelby

Clarence

2/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 151

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

2/15/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road

Wright City

2/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Bulding, 13410 Veterans Memorial Parkway

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit ?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

