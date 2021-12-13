ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is coordinating with local and state emergency management to assist communities hit by devastating tornadoes overnight in Missouri and Arkansas.

“Our hearts go out to the individuals and communities impacted across Missouri and Arkansas,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer. “We have been working to determine specific needs and will continue to work closely with local officials today.”

Red Cross has sent responders to affected communities in the Greater St. Louis area including Edwardsville, IL, and in St. Charles County where homes were destroyed in Defiance, Missouri. Responders also provided assistance in Wright and Stone counties in Missouri where homes were damaged and are in the northeast Arkansas communities affected in Craighead County and surrounding areas.

Red Cross assistance following a disaster includes immediate needs such as shelter, food, and clothing; providing mental health and spiritual care assistance; and supporting emergency responders in their rescue efforts with water and food.

How to help those affected by disasters

During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. To give visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

Red Cross Supporters

Red Cross provides help to individuals following disasters which is made possible through the support of generous volunteers and financial donors. The Red Cross is able to respond quickly when emergencies happen thanks to our generous Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) donors: Anheuser Busch, Enterprise and Walmart. And our Ready 365 donors pre-invest in Red Cross services to ensure that when emergencies happen, the Red Cross is ready to respond: Build-A-Bear, Boeing, Edward Jones, Emerson Charitable Trust, H&R Block, Hostess, Renaissance Financial, and Veterans United Foundation. The Red Cross is also proud United Way community partner agency.

About Red Cross:

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies. Thousands of volunteers and generous donors provide community support services including disaster relief, preparedness efforts, training in lifesaving skills, service to military families and blood services. All disaster relief services are free. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.

More like this: