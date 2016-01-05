ST. LOUIS, MO. – As the recovery process continues in flood-stricken portions of Missouri and Illinois, American Red Cross volunteers are fanning out in the affected areas to provide meals and cleanup supplies to those affected.



Anyone needing flood-related assistance should call the Red Cross at 314-516-2700 or United Way at

2-1-1, from any landline, for additional resources.



A distribution site is scheduled to open in the Six Flags parking lot in Eureka for all those affected. Various organizations, including the Red Cross, will be there distributing multiple cleanup and recovery items from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Today, the Red Cross is currently operating shelters in Arnold and Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Granite City and Murphysboro in Illinois.



So far the Red Cross has provided 676 overnight stays in shelters and 21,142 meals and snacks in response to this flooding.



“The floodwaters are beginning to recede but people are still in need of help; the Red Cross will continue to be there to provide needed assistance,” said Cindy Erickson, Regional CEO, Red Cross of Eastern Missouri. “We appreciate all the work of our volunteers, and our supporters, who make what we do possible through their generosity.”



Red Cross bulk distribution sites, for cleanup kits and other items such as rakes, shovels, tarps and gloves, are operating at:

· The Arnold Rec Center -- 695 Missouri State Road

· Valley Park City Hall -- 302 Benton

· Portage Des Sioux -- 136 Farnham



The Red Cross also is operating meal sites at:

First Baptist Church -- 2012 Missouri State Road – Arnold

Osage Community Center -- 1625 North Kingshighway -- Cape Girardeau

Nameoki United Methodist Church -- 1900 Pontoon -- Granite City, IL



Locations of the sites can change due to changing needs. For those unable to get to a feeding site, the Red Cross is working on routes for distributing mobile meals.



As families plan their return home, the Red Cross reminds everyone to be careful. Danger still exists.

SAFETY TIPS FOR RETURNING HOME AFTER FLOODING



· Never drive through water. If caught while driving on a road with rapidly rising water, get out of the vehicle quickly and move to higher ground. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

· Return home only when officials have declared the area safe.

· Monitor local radio and television for updated weather reports. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App. Text GETEMERGENCY to 90999; search Red Cross Emergency in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or go to redcross.org/apps.

· Additional safety tips.

PLEASE HELP NOW The Red Cross will be helping people affected for weeks and months to come, while at the same time responding to other emergencies, including helping people whose homes are destroyed by fires. The Red Cross responds to nearly 70,000 disasters each year in the United States – the vast majority of which are home fires.



People can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief to support disasters big and small by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.



Locally, the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri is a proud member agency of the United Way, which makes significant investments every year in Red Cross services.



As staff and volunteers respond to the massive flooding in Missouri, Illinois and throughout the Midwest, the Red Cross thanks our national Annual Disaster Giving Program members. Enterprise Rent-a-Car Foundation and Anheuser-Busch Foundation give to the Red Cross on an ongoing basis, in advance of major disasters, to help the Red Cross ensure an immediate response to meet the needs of those affected by disasters of all sizes, at no cost and regardless of income.



The Red Cross also thanks our Ready 365 corporate donors, who give annually to support disaster services. When large disasters like the recent flooding or small disasters like home fires happen, the American Red Cross provides food, shelter, emotional support and other assistance to people in need. Our Ready 365 corporate members ensure the Red Cross is able to provide that help and hope to our neighbors in need. Thank you Edward Jones, Emerson, Germ-X, StorageMart, Bank of America, A. J. Schwartze Community Foundation, Ameren, Wells Fargo, Maritz, Caleb C. and Julia W. Dula Educational and Charitable Foundation, Mary Ranken Jordan and Ettie A. Jordan Charitable Foundation, Simmons Charitable Foundation, State Farm, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc./Walmart Foundation, Olin Corporation, Gertrude and William A. Bernoudy Foundation, Herman T. and Phenie R. Pott Foundation, Pershing Charitable Trust, Scottrade, Inc., The Alton Foundation, The Miller Family Foundation, CenturyLink, Toyota – Bodine Aluminum, Grainger.



About the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri:

Celebrating 97 years of dedicated service in the region, the American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies. Thousands of volunteers and generous donors provide community support services including disaster relief, preparedness efforts, training in lifesaving skills, service to military families and blood services. The Greater St. Louis Region covers St. Louis City, and 66 surrounding counties in Missouri and Illinois. All disaster relief services are free. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.

