Red Cross Initiative Aims To Increase Blood Availability For Patients With Sickle Cell Disease Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients are of African descent. Despite the discovery of the disease more than a century ago, there have been fewer health resources available to help those currently suffering from sickle cell crises in comparison to similar diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with sickle cell disease experience worse health outcomes than comparable diseases. A closer blood match leads to better outcomes Many patients with sickle cell disease will require regular blood transfusions to help manage their disease. Unfortunately, these patients may develop an immune response against blood from donors that are not closely matched to their own. Many individuals who are Black have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping patients with sickle cell disease. More than half of blood donors who are Black have blood that is free of C, E, and K antigens – making them the best match for those with sickle cell disease. The Red Cross asks members of the Black community to join in helping to address this health disparity and meet the needs of patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can take action today by scheduling a blood donation appointment atRedCrossBlood.org, bydownloading the Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To help tackle the need for blood in September – Sickle Cell Awareness Month − all donors who come to give with the Red Cross Sept. 13-30 will receive a limited-edition football-themed T-shirt, while supplies last. Life-threatening complications Sickle cell disease distorts soft, round blood cells and turns them hard and crescent-shaped, which can cause extreme pain. When hardened, the cells can get caught in blood vessels, potentially leading to stroke and organ failure. “Transfusions provide healthy blood cells, unblocking blood vessels and delivering oxygen,” said Dr. Emily Coberly, Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas Medical Director “By increasing the amount of closely matched blood products, the Red Cross is able to help ensure the right blood product is available at the right time for patients facing a sickle cell crisis – minimizing complications for those with rare blood types fighting sickle cell disease.” Annual Sickle Cell Blood in Memory of Ronicia ‘Ro’ Otey in St. Louis – Sept. 25 Ronicia "Ro" Otey of St. Louis, Mo. will best be remembered as an amazing sickle cell warrior. She dedicated her fight to educating people on sickle cell disease and used any opportunity to tell them about the need for a diverse pool of blood donors. Ronicia received regular blood transfusions and credited those donors with helping her to live her best life. Prior to her passing in Sept. 2019, she was passionate about the community, helping one another and how the community blood donations could save the life of a sickle cell warrior Honor the memory of Ronicia and help sickle cell patients in need by donating blood on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Hall Ballroom, 4525 Olive Blvd. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card code by email. To make an appointment download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-Red Cross and enter/reference sponsor code Ro. Community partners lending support Partnerships with national and local organizations within the Black community are critical to building trust, sharing information, and working together to engage new donors to help save lives. Nationally, the Red Cross is thrilled to announce new partnerships with preeminent organizations like the NAACP and 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to raise awareness about sickle cell disease as a persisting and heartbreaking health disparity, and to help patients with sickle cell disease by encouraging blood donations from individuals who are Black. O Fallon 9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd 9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd Smithton 9/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street _______________ Washington Ashley 9/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Okawville 9/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 West Church MO Franklin New Haven 9/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100 Pacific 9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive 9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Truman Elementary School, 101 Indian Warpath Drive Sullivan 9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Sullivan, 231 MO-185 Union 9/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington Washington 9/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/15/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 9/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Hwy 47 Blood drive safety Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Health insights for donors At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip