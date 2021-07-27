ST. LOUIS, Mo. (July 27, 2021) — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public isurged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15

IL

Bond

Greenville

8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street

_______________

Calhoun

Hardin

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road

_______________

Clay

Flora

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

_______________

Clinton

Carlyle

8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th street

Hoffman

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue

_______________

Coles

Charleston

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

Mattoon

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street

8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

8/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.

Vandalia

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Co. Health Dept., 416 W. Edwards

_______________

Jasper

Newton

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

8/15/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

8/5/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

8/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

8/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 314 North 12th Street

_______________

Jersey

Grafton

8/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

Jerseyville

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Bunker Hill

8/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

8/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,

8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary School, 536 E. 3rd St.

Collinsville

8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

8/4/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

Glen Carbon

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 199 South Main Street

Granite City

8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Rd.

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Thrive Church, 2101 Cleveland Blvd

8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LIFESAVER Granite City, 1815 Delmar Ave.

8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dawson's Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

8/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street

Patoka

8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington

Salem

8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave

8/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Church of Salem, PO BOX 1206

Sandoval

8/11/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lawrence Catholic Church, 412 N. Vine

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

8/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Waterloo

8/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.

8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

8/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Evansville

8/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Sparta

8/3/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Fairview Heights

8/1/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/8/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/15/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Marissa

8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Macke Community Center, 815 North Borders

New Athens

8/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

Shiloh

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Cuba

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

8/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Pacific

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

Sullivan

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Anthony Church and School, 201 W Springfield Rd,

Union

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/4/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/11/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

8/3/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Metal Container Corp, 42 Tenbrook Industrial Park

8/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

Desoto

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr

Festus

8/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

8/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B

Hillsboro

8/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

Imperial

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

High Hill

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

8/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway

8/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City Light Baptist Church, 3400 Hwy K

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

Saint Charles

8/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 Old Hwy 94 South

Saint Peters

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

8/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

8/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

Chesterfield

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

8/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/5/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/9/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road

8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/12/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road

Ellisville

8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pathfinder Church, 15800 Manchester Rd.

Fenton

8/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

8/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Florissant JFK Center, 315 Howdershell Rd

Kirkwood

8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

Saint Louis

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Rock Church of St. Louis, 9125 Manchester Rd

8/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd

8/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

8/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

8/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

8/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., LIFESAVER Kirkwood, 111 S. Geyer Rd.

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

8/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue

Wildwood

8/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 17500 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/4/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

8/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Citra Fitness & Movement, 2315 Locust St Suite 13b

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr

8/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

8/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., LIFESAVER South City, 3710 Hampton

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

8/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Rosary School, 716 E Main St.

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

As of Monday, July 26, In alignment with local guidance provided by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, all staff, volunteers and donors, vaccinated or unvaccinated, are?required to wear a?face mask while inside a Red Cross facility, donor center or blood drive in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. This is in alignment with local guidance.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, including social distancing. These protocols have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

