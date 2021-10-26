Red Cross Emergency Blood Shortage: Lowest Supply Levels In More Than A Decade Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade. Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.* The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses, and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.** Blood drive safety Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23 IL Bond Greenville 11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street Mulberry Grove 11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street Pocahontas 11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street _______________ Christian Pana 11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pana High School, East 9th Street _______________ Clay Flora 11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street 11/12/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 South Locust _______________ Clinton Aviston 11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street Beckemeyer 11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street Hoffman 11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue New Baden 11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street _______________ Coles Charleston 11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison 11/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street 11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison Mattoon 11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Boulevard Crawford Hutsonville 11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street Robinson 11/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen _______________ Cumberland Toledo 11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square _______________ Effingham Altamont 11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland Effingham 11/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave. 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave Teutopolis 11/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl _______________ Fayette Ramsey 11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street Shobonier 11/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St Vandalia 11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street _______________ Greene Greenfield 11/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street _______________ Jefferson Bluford 11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street Dix 11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main Ina 11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway Mount Vernon 11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway 11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street 11/13/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street Opdyke 11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Opdyke Belle Rive School District, 19380 East Fourth Street _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane 11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St. 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie _______________ Madison Bethalto 11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville 11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Edwardsville 11/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr 11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd 11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108 Godfrey 11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. 11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd. Hamel 11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 11/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane 11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. _______________ Marion Centralia 11/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 S. Elm Street 11/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road 11/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar Salem 11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive _______________ Monroe Columbia 11/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 11/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd 11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd. Waterloo 11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St. 11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main _______________ Montgomery Witt 11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway Randolph Chester 11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street Red Bud 11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street Sparta 11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3 _______________ Richland Noble 11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue Olney 11/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road 11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive Cahokia 11/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Ln Fairview Heights 11/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/7/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/14/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mascoutah Visitor Center, 200 E Main St #101 Millstadt 11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr New Athens 11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street Saint Libory 11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Route 15 Shiloh 11/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Family Church, 704 N Green Mount Road 11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp _______________ Washington Nashville 11/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand Okawville 11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106 MO Crawford Cuba 11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive Steelville 11/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St. Franklin Gray Summit 11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St 11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop Pacific 11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Saint Clair 11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial Washington 11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/3/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bank of Washington, 200 W Main 11/10/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! 11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Jefferson Arnold 11/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road 11/2/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Metal Container Corp, 42 Tenbrook Industrial Park 11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 11/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Rd 11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road Crystal City 11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive De Soto 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Festus 11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church Festus, 11835 State Rd CC 11/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way Herculaneum 11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Herculaneum-, 100 McNutt School Rd 11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr. High Ridge 11/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. 11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd Hillsboro 11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21 11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21 Imperial 11/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67 11/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia _______________ Lincoln Troy 11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 11/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19 Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 11/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive O Fallon 11/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles 11/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St Saint Peters 11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 11/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500 11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St. _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St 11/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road Farmington 11/4/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive 11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street 11/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 11/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd Chesterfield 11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maryville University Hockey Center, 18383 Chesterfield Airport Rd. 11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road 11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr 11/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr Creve Coeur 11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road Eureka 11/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eureka Chamber of Commerce, 113 Hilltop Village Center Dr., Suite C 11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St Fenton 11/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neighbors Credit Union, 612 Gravois Rd, 11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway 11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr Florissant 11/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 11/7/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams Manchester 11/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd Richmond Hts 11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave Saint Louis 11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SFW Partners LLC, 1630 Des Peres Rd 11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road 11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6337 Clayton Road 11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave. 11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex 11/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex 11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue 11/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd. 11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Shrewsbury 11/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Valley Park 11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place Wildwood 11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 11/21/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/11/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., John Cochran Enright Building, 3710 Enright 11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Steel Workers, 950 South Gabouri 11/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington Warren Marthasville 11/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road Warrenton 11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway Save time during donation Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. Health insights for donors At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. 