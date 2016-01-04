ST. LOUIS, MO. – American Red Cross volunteers are going through neighborhoods providing meals and cleanup kits for those affected by the massive flooding that struck portions of Missouri and Illinois.



Anyone needing flood-related assistance should call the Red Cross at 314-516-2700 or United Way 2-1-1 for additional resources.



On Monday, the Red Cross is operating shelters in Arnold and Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Granite City and Murphysboro in Illinois.



So far the Red Cross has provided 641 overnight stays in shelters and 19,410 meals and snacks in response to this flooding.



“Our focus continues to be providing comfort and assistance to those who suffered in this massive flooding,” said Cindy Erickson, Regional CEO, Red Cross of Eastern Missouri. “Again, we want to thank everyone who has taken time to help those in need. We couldn’t do it without you.”



Red Cross disaster assessment teams continue checking flood damage to homes to help determine the extent and location of assistance needed. Red Cross volunteers also will be meeting with those affected to help them plan their next steps in the recovery process.



As families plan their return home, the Red Cross reminds everyone to be careful. Danger still exists.



SAFETY TIPS FOR RETURNING HOME AFTER FLOODING



· Never drive through water. If caught while driving on a road with rapidly rising water, get out of the vehicle quickly and move to higher ground. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

· Return home only when officials have declared the area safe.

· Before entering your home, look outside for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damage. Parts of your home may have collapsed or are damaged. Approach entrances carefully. See if porch roofs and overhangs have all their supports.

· Monitor local radio and television for updated weather reports. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App. Text GETEMERGENCY to 90999; search Red Cross Emergency in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or go to redcross.org/apps.

· For additional safety tips, go to http://www.redcross.org/prepare/disaster/flood

PLEASE HELP NOW The Red Cross will be helping people affected for weeks and months to come, while at the same time responding to other emergencies, including helping people whose homes are destroyed by fires. The Red Cross responds to nearly 70,000 disasters each year in the United States – the vast majority of which are home fires.



People can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief to support disasters big and small by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.



Locally, the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri is a proud member agency of the United Way, which makes significant investments every year in Red Cross services.



As staff and volunteers respond to the massive flooding in Missouri, Illinois and throughout the Midwest, the Red Cross thanks our national Annual Disaster Giving Program members. Enterprise Rent-a-Car Foundation and Anheuser-Busch Foundation give to the Red Cross on an ongoing basis, in advance of major disasters, to help the Red Cross ensure an immediate response to meet the needs of those affected by disasters of all sizes, at no cost and regardless of income.



The Red Cross also thanks our Ready 365 corporate donors, who give annually to support disaster services. When large disasters like the recent flooding or small disasters like home fires happen, the American Red Cross provides food, shelter, emotional support and other assistance to people in need. Our Ready 365 corporate members ensure that the Red Cross is able to provide that help and hope to our neighbors in need. Thank you

Edward Jones, Emerson, Germ-X, StorageMart, Bank of America, A. J. Schwartze Community Foundation, Ameren, Wells Fargo, Maritz, Caleb C. and Julia W. Dula Educational and Charitable Foundation, Mary Ranken Jordan and Ettie A. Jordan Charitable Foundation, Simmons Charitable Foundation, State Farm, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc./Walmart Foundation, Olin Corporation, Gertrude and William A. Bernoudy Foundation, Herman T. and Phenie R. Pott Foundation, Pershing Charitable Trust, Scottrade, Inc., The Alton Foundation, The Miller Family Foundation, CenturyLink, Toyota – Bodine Aluminum, Grainger

