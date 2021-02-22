ST. LOUIS — Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In Missouri, including small portions of Southeastern and Southwestern Illinois, 2,140 donations have gone uncollected as 81 blood drives were canceled across the states.

Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tina Rocco knows firsthand how important it is to have blood on hospital shelves. After welcoming baby Gemma by cesarean section, she began hemorrhaging badly and was rushed back into the operating room. “I was later told it was several pints of blood and an amazing doctor that saved my life,” Rocco said. “That allowed me to hold my first daughter and go home all together as a family of three.”

Before that day, Rocco hadn’t known anyone who needed blood transfusions. Now, this grateful mother says, “You truly never know when you, or someone you love, might need it.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

IL

Bond

Greenville

3/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Clay

Clay City

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City Christian Church, 907 South Main Street

Flora

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

Louisville

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Clay Community High School, Highway 45

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street

Carlyle

2/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th Street

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Road

Germantown

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

Saint Rose

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street

_______________

Coles

Ashmore

3/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashmore Community Center, 211 South Illinois Street

Charleston

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

2/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

Mattoon

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Robinson

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., CrossFit Final Call, 1302 W Main St

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

3/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.

Farina

3/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington

Vandalia

3/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Greene

Carrollton

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

3/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Dix

3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

3/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

3/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street

Opdyke

3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 North Opdyke Lane

Texico

2/25/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

Waltonville

3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waltonville Grade School, 802 West Knob Street

Woodlawn

3/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Susnig Center, 401 Mound St.

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Live Church X, 300 Bluebird Lane

_______________

Madison

Alton

3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,

East Alton

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza

Edwardsville

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive

Glen Carbon

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach

Godfrey

3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Rd.

Hamel

3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

3/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Troy

3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

_______________

Marion

Centralia

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

3/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

Salem

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Park Middle School, 1325 North Franklin

3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Church of Salem, PO BOX 1206

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

3/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Hecker

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

_______________

Montgomery

Witt

3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

3/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street

Sparta

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Noble

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

3/14/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Engine House 4, 1125 S Illinois St

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, 2220 West Main Street

Caseyville

3/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Caseyville Public Library, 419 S 2nd St

Fairview Heights

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/4/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/11/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Millstadt

3/10/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

New Athens

3/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

O Fallon

2/22/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr

_______________

Washington

Nashville

2/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill

3/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

MO

Franklin

Saint Clair

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St

Sullivan

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street

Union

3/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive

3/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/3/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/10/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Jefferson

Arnold

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Arnold, 2012 Missosuri State road

Cedar Hill

2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 1 Lynn Lane

Crystal City

3/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crystal City High School, 1100 Mississippi

De Soto

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Desoto

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr

Festus

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

3/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way

High Ridge

3/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B

Hillsboro

3/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 4810 Highway B

Imperial

3/9/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

Monroe

Paris

3/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 N. Main

_______________

Montgomery

Montgomery City

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19

Wellsville

3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road

_______________

Randolph

Moberly

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies 1 Moberly, 300 N. Morley

3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moberly Regional Medical Center, 1515 Union Ave

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

3/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K,

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr

3/1/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

3/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis

St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd

Saint Peters

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

3/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive, PO Box 257

Bonne Terre

2/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

Desloge

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Cowboy Church, 6108 E. Outer Rd.

2/23/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

3/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

3/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street

3/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street

Park Hills

3/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Ballwin

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

2/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meramec Valley Bank, 199 Clarkson Rd.

Bridgeton

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridgeton Recreation Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

3/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Eureka

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd

2/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central

Fenton

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

Florissant

2/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Florissant, 745 N Hwy 67,

3/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Dr

3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer

Maryland Heights

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church Maryland Heights, 2695 Creve Coeur Milll Road

Saint Louis

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Pl

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

2/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital, 12634 Olive Blvd

3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place

3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Payne Family Homes, 10407 Baur Road

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd

Spanish Lake

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road

Valley Park

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.

Wildwood

3/14/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/24/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue

2/25/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

3/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

3/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nestle Purina Petcare, 901 Chouteau

3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/15/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Christian

Nixa

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 3350 West Jackson Road

Ozark

3/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ozark Community Center, 1530 West Jackson

_______________

Greene

Springfield

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Center, 313 East Battlefield, Suite B

2/26/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

2/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

2/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 69, 149 Memorial Plaza

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Hillcrest Ward, 1357 South Ingram Mills Road

3/5/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/12/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Springfield-Greene County Library District, 4653 South Campbell Avenue

3/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

_______________

Jasper

Carthage

2/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowes Carthage, 433 West Fir Road

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2000 Grand

Joplin

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, 3405 Hammons Boulevard

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hideout Harley Davidson, 5014 Hearnes Boulevard

3/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreen's, 2001 South Rangeline Road

