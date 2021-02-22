Red Cross Calls For Healthy Blood Donors Following Severe Weather
ST. LOUIS — Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In Missouri, including small portions of Southeastern and Southwestern Illinois, 2,140 donations have gone uncollected as 81 blood drives were canceled across the states.
Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tina Rocco knows firsthand how important it is to have blood on hospital shelves. After welcoming baby Gemma by cesarean section, she began hemorrhaging badly and was rushed back into the operating room. “I was later told it was several pints of blood and an amazing doctor that saved my life,” Rocco said. “That allowed me to hold my first daughter and go home all together as a family of three.”
Before that day, Rocco hadn’t known anyone who needed blood transfusions. Now, this grateful mother says, “You truly never know when you, or someone you love, might need it.”
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15
IL
Bond
Greenville
3/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street
Pocahontas
3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street
_______________
Clay
Clay City
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City Christian Church, 907 South Main Street
Flora
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Louisville
3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Clay Community High School, Highway 45
_______________
Clinton
Aviston
3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street
Carlyle
2/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th Street
3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Road
Germantown
2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore
Saint Rose
2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street
_______________
Coles
Ashmore
3/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashmore Community Center, 211 South Illinois Street
Charleston
2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street
2/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison
Mattoon
2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue
3/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street
_______________
Crawford
Hutsonville
3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street
Robinson
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., CrossFit Final Call, 1302 W Main St
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen
_______________
Cumberland
Toledo
3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
3/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.
Farina
3/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Vandalia
3/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave
_______________
Greene
Carrollton
3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street
_______________
Jasper
Sainte Marie
3/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Dix
3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main
Mount Vernon
3/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
3/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street
Opdyke
3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 North Opdyke Lane
Texico
2/25/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road
Waltonville
3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waltonville Grade School, 802 West Knob Street
Woodlawn
3/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Susnig Center, 401 Mound St.
3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Live Church X, 300 Bluebird Lane
_______________
Madison
Alton
3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,
East Alton
3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza
Edwardsville
2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive
Glen Carbon
2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach
Godfrey
3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.
Granite City
3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Rd.
Hamel
3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Highland
3/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St
3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
Troy
3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
_______________
Marion
Centralia
2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street
3/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.
Salem
2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Park Middle School, 1325 North Franklin
3/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Church of Salem, PO BOX 1206
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
2/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
3/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Hecker
2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street
_______________
Montgomery
Witt
3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street
Chester
3/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street
Sparta
2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken
_______________
Richland
Noble
3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
Olney
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut
3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut
3/14/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd
3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Engine House 4, 1125 S Illinois St
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave
3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road
3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, 2220 West Main Street
Caseyville
3/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Caseyville Public Library, 419 S 2nd St
Fairview Heights
2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
2/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
2/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/4/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/11/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
Millstadt
3/10/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave
New Athens
3/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street
O Fallon
2/22/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr
_______________
Washington
Nashville
2/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill
3/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand
MO
Franklin
Saint Clair
3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St
Sullivan
3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street
Union
3/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive
3/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
Washington
2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
2/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson
2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
2/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/3/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/10/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
Jefferson
Arnold
3/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Arnold, 2012 Missosuri State road
Cedar Hill
2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 1 Lynn Lane
Crystal City
3/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crystal City High School, 1100 Mississippi
De Soto
2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street
Desoto
2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr
Festus
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67
3/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way
High Ridge
3/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B
Hillsboro
3/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 4810 Highway B
Imperial
3/9/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Monroe
Paris
3/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 N. Main
_______________
Montgomery
Montgomery City
3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19
Wellsville
3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road
_______________
Randolph
Moberly
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies 1 Moberly, 300 N. Morley
3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moberly Regional Medical Center, 1515 Union Ave
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
3/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive
O Fallon
2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K,
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr
3/1/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
3/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr
3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis
St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd
Saint Peters
2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
_______________
Saint Francois
Bismarck
3/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive, PO Box 257
Bonne Terre
2/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue
Desloge
2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Cowboy Church, 6108 E. Outer Rd.
2/23/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street
Farmington
2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
3/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
3/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton
3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street
3/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street
Park Hills
3/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road
Ballwin
2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
2/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meramec Valley Bank, 199 Clarkson Rd.
Bridgeton
2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridgeton Recreation Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
2/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr
3/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Eureka
2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd
2/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central
Fenton
2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
2/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway
Florissant
2/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Florissant, 745 N Hwy 67,
3/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
3/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Dr
3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams
2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams
2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer
Maryland Heights
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church Maryland Heights, 2695 Creve Coeur Milll Road
Saint Louis
2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Pl
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue
2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106
2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road
2/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave
2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital, 12634 Olive Blvd
3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place
3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.
3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Payne Family Homes, 10407 Baur Road
3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd
3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road
3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd
Spanish Lake
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road
Valley Park
2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.
Wildwood
3/14/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
2/24/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue
2/25/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway
3/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St
3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
3/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nestle Purina Petcare, 901 Chouteau
3/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
3/15/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Christian
Nixa
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 3350 West Jackson Road
Ozark
3/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ozark Community Center, 1530 West Jackson
_______________
Greene
Springfield
2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Center, 313 East Battlefield, Suite B
2/26/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
2/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
2/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 69, 149 Memorial Plaza
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Hillcrest Ward, 1357 South Ingram Mills Road
3/5/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/12/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Springfield-Greene County Library District, 4653 South Campbell Avenue
3/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
_______________
Jasper
Carthage
2/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowes Carthage, 433 West Fir Road
3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2000 Grand
Joplin
2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, 3405 Hammons Boulevard
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hideout Harley Davidson, 5014 Hearnes Boulevard
3/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreen's, 2001 South Rangeline Road
