



ALTON, IL - The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 in the AMH café meeting rooms.

To register, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give or call the Red Cross at 800-733-7267.

All who donate blood to the Red Cross during the month of August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types - and especially Type O blood - to give blood this summer to help meet daily hospital demands. People with Type O blood are considered universal donors, meaning their blood can be used to transfuse people with any other blood type.

