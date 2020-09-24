Red Cross Blood Donors Have New Opportunity to Help Patients Fighting COVID-19
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of approximately 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country. Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in this effort.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”
The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks, the Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners who come to give in October. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/unite. Additionally, those who come to give by the end of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email to participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.
About antibody testing
Antibody testing may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Donations are tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, Sept. 23-Oct. 15:
IL
Bond
Greenville
10/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Lawrence Church, 512 S Prairie Street
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
10/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow
_______________
Clay
Clay City
9/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 South Walnut
Flora
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Xenia
9/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Daggs Auction Company, 230 CO Hwy 16
_______________
Clinton
Carlyle
10/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th Street
Trenton
10/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wesclin Middle School, 10003 State Route 160
_______________
Coles
Charleston
10/15/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street
Mattoon
10/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
10/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
_______________
Crawford
Oblong
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
10/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
9/25/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland
Dieterich
10/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
9/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
9/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
9/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
9/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
10/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
9/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.
Vandalia
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Co. Health Dept., 416 W. Edwards
9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., FUMC Vandalia, 127 N. 4th St
_______________
Greene
Carrollton
9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street
_______________
Jasper
Newton
10/4/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
10/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
_______________
Macoupin
Bunker Hill
10/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street
Mount Olive
10/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138
Staunton
10/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road
_______________
Madison
Alton
10/7/2020: 2:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St
Collinsville
9/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
10/13/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
9/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road
9/24/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
9/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
9/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
9/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
10/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Dr.
10/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St.
Godfrey
10/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Godfrey Church of Christ, 6412 Humbert Rd
Wood River
10/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street
_______________
Marion
Centralia
10/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.
Salem
10/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
9/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
10/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
10/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
10/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Valmeyer
9/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
10/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison
_______________
Randolph
Sparta
9/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken
9/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
10/6/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
10/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Richland
Noble
9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
Olney
10/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Engine House 4, 1125 S Illinois St
10/5/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle
Fairview Heights
9/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/24/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/1/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/8/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/15/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Mascoutah
9/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
O Fallon
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr
9/28/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
10/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
Shiloh
9/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp
10/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross Street
Smithton
9/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street
_______________
Shelby
Findlay
10/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St
Windsor
10/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Windsor Junior Womens League, Windsor Community Building, 1218 Main Street
_______________
Washington
Nashville
10/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive
MO
Crawford
Bourbon
10/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
Cuba
10/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorian, 202 N. Smith St.
_______________
Franklin
Gerald
10/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
New Haven
9/30/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Sullivan
9/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
10/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge
Union
10/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
Washington
9/23/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/29/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/30/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/6/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/7/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/12/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Francis Borgia Church, 100 Cedar Street
10/13/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/14/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141
9/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141
9/24/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.
10/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing
10/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Comtrea, 21 Municipal Drive
De Soto
10/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street
Festus
9/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
10/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67
High Ridge
10/2/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.
10/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd
Hillsboro
10/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21
Imperial
10/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
9/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 101 St. Stephen Lane
9/27/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Journey Church, 366 S. Lincoln Drive
_______________
Montgomery
High Hill
10/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd
Rhineland
10/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corner Venue & Event Space, 111 Bluff Street
Wellsville
10/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
9/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
10/13/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1401 Henke Road
O Fallon
9/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., O'Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr
9/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive
10/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K,
Saint Charles
10/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr
10/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Ambush, Family Arena, 2002 S River Road
10/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
10/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr
10/14/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
10/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
Saint Peters
9/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Midrivers Mall Drive
10/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
_______________
Saint Francois
Bismarck
10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive
Bonne Terre
9/29/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road
Desloge
9/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
9/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 411 N Harding
10/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
Farmington
9/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
9/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long
10/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
10/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 709 S Henry
Leadwood
9/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Leadwood Fire Protection District, 1101 Mills Street
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
9/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road
Ballwin
9/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.
10/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd
Bridgeton
10/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
10/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
10/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim St Louis, 13813 St. Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
9/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/24/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Chesterfield, 355 Chesterfield Center East
9/29/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/1/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/6/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/8/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/13/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/15/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
10/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Cir
Creve Coeur
10/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., USA Mortgage, 12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 150
Fenton
9/30/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
10/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
10/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverchase of Fenton, 990 Horan
Florissant
9/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
9/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
9/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greater North County Chamber of Commerce, 420 W Washington Street
9/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/1/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/5/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/8/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/14/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
10/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
10/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams
Saint Louis
9/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Craig Elementary, 1485 Craig Rd
9/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Pl
9/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crestwood Elks Lodge 2503, 10261 Bauer Road
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Vineyard Church, 2923 Telegraph
9/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6291 S. Lindbergh Blvd,
9/28/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd
9/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marriott - St Louis West, 660 Maryville Centre Drive
9/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6291 S. Lindbergh Blvd,
9/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard
9/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane
9/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caleb Nehring Memorial Blood Drive, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave
10/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
10/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
10/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza Drive
10/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza Drive
10/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave
Valley Park
10/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
10/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
10/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
9/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
9/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
9/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Palladium St. Louis, 1400 Park Place
9/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
10/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
10/6/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hillside Animal Hospital, 5325 Manchester Avenue
10/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St
10/9/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Urgan League of Metropolitan St Louis, 2125 Bissell St.
10/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn - Forest Park, 5915 Wilson Ave.
10/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr
10/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn - Forest Park, 5915 Wilson Ave.
10/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
10/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton
10/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 950 S. State Hwy 47
_______________
Washington
Potosi
10/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
###
More like this: