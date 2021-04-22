ST. LOUIS — This spring as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now. But what about those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine – can they donate?

As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.

Three reasons not to wait to donate:

? Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.

? Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.*

? Plus, those who make it in to give May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.**

Schedule an appointment now to give blood and make it a summer full of life for patients. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Health insights for donors

Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-15

IL

Bond

Greenville

5/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

_______________

Christian

Assumption

5/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kemmerer Village, 941 N 2500 East Rd

Pana

5/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pana High School, East 9th Street

_______________

Clinton

Breese

5/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

Carlyle

5/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary's Parish Center, 1171 Jefferson Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

5/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

5/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

5/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Robinson

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

5/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing

Effingham

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Farina

5/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Ramsey

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

_______________

Greene

Carrollton

5/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

Greenfield

5/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 1152 NE 575 Street

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

5/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

5/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Dix

5/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

5/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

5/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main Street

5/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

5/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jersey Community Hospital, 220 E. County Rd

_______________

Madison

Edwardsville

5/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Dr.

5/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

Godfrey

5/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Hamel

5/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

5/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St

Saint Jacob

5/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 S Douglas St

Wood River

5/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River Public Library, 326 East Ferguson

_______________

Marion

Centralia

5/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161

Salem

5/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

_______________

Article continues after sponsor message

Monroe

Columbia

5/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street5/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

Waterloo

5/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Waterloo, 900 Park St

5/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Montgomery

Nokomis

5/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, East Union Street

_______________

Randolph

Chester

5/5/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street

5/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street

Evansville

5/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Sparta

5/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Noble

5/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

5/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

5/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle

5/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Caseyville

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

Fairview Heights

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/2/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trai

l5/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/7/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/14/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Millstadt

5/5/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

Saint Libory

5/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Route 15

_______________

Washington

Nashville

5/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand



MO

Crawford

Cuba

5/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wallis Oil, 106 East Washington Street

Steelville

5/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Middle School, Hwy 8 and Hwy 19



Franklin

Sullivan

5/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Sullivan, 231 MO-185

Union

5/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street

5/5/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite210

5/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/12/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

5/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

Herculaneum

5/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr

High Ridge

5/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

5/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Monroe

Paris

5/6/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 N. Main

_______________

Montgomery

High Hill

5/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd

Montgomery City

5/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 318 Sturgeon

_______________

Randolph

Moberly

5/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moberly Regional Medical Center, 1515 Union Ave

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

5/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway

5/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

5/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Ofallon

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Keller-Williams Real Estate, 856 Waterbury Falls Drive, Suite 200

Saint Charles

5/3/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

5/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

5/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl

Saint Peters

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

5/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

5/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

5/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500

5/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

5/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

5/4/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive

Farmington

5/11/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street

5/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

5/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr

5/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

Bridgeton

5/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

5/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/6/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/13/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/13/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road

5/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

5/15/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd.

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Des Peres

5/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Eureka

5/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109

Fenton

5/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

5/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness O'fallon MO, 2947 State Hwy K

5/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

Florissant

5/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 675/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 675/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 675/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

5/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

5/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

Overland

5/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Overland Community Center, 9225 Lackland Road

Saint Louis

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 110 N Warson Rd

5/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

5/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10445 W. Clayton

5/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., CASCO R5 ST LOUIS, 12 Sunnen Dr. Suite 100

5/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem UMC in Ladue, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Office Building, 1850 Lackland Hill Parkway

5/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Schnucks Store Support Center, 11420 Lackland Rd.

5/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., CSI Leasing, 9990 Old Olive Street Rd.

5/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- St. Louis Hills, 6740 Loughborough Ave

5/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

5/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road

5/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

5/3/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

Wildwood

5/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

5/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

5/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

5/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

5/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch Tour Center, 1200 Lynch Street

5/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

5/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd



Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

5/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 852 Memorial Hil

l_______________

Washington

Cadet

5/3/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road

Potosi

5/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way

Volunteer opportunities

The Red Cross is currently looking for blood drive ambassadors and volunteers for blood drive in Southeastern Illinois. If you have interest please contact Ann Venhaus at 618-200-0516 or annmarie.venhaus@redcross.org.

More like this: