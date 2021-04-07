ST. LOUIS — With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.

Nearly 2.6 million Red Cross volunteer donors step up every year to ensure blood is on the shelves when patients need it. The generosity of these heroes has been especially impactful over the past year as they helped the Red Cross continue to meet patient needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

Health insights for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30

IL

Bond

Greenville

4/19/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Lawrence Church, 512 S Prairie Street

_______________

Christian

Pana

4/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

Taylorville

4/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Battle of the Badges -Taylorville, 202 N. Main St.

_______________

Clay

Clay City

4/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City United Methodist Church, 412 South Main Street

Flora

4/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

4/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street

Breese

4/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St Rose Road

Carlyle

4/20/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Junior High, 1631 12th Street

Damiansville

4/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 East Main Street

Germantown

4/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

Trenton

4/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 North Walnut

_______________

Coles

Charleston

4/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street

4/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

4/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Robinson

4/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

4/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia

Effingham

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

4/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

4/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

4/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

4/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40

_______________

Jasper

Newton

4/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 8622 South Highway 130

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

4/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway

4/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Granada Theatre, 108 N. 9th Street

Texico

4/22/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

4/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Walgreens, 705 S. State St.

4/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Bunker Hill

4/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Fire Department, 123 W. Warren St.

Staunton

4/16/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street

_______________

Madison

Alton

4/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

4/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

Collinsville

4/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

4/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

4/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.

4/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Dr.

4/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

Highland

4/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Wood River

4/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

4/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

4/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

4/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Rock Church, 515 Airport Road

4/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

Odin

4/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 102 South Merritt Street

Patoka

4/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington

Salem

4/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 116 E. Schwartz

Sandoval

4/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sandoval City Hall, 102 North Cherry Street

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

4/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Red Bud

4/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 830 South Main Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

4/23/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

4/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Southern Baptist Church, 205 East Mack Avenue

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

4/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 301 N Church Street

Fairview Heights

4/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/18/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/20/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/21/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/22/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/25/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/27/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/28/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

New Athens

4/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

Smithton

4/23/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

4/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill

MO

Franklin

Saint Clair

4/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

St Clair

4/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., My Roots Church, 235 North Service Road West

Washington

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/21/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/28/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Cedar Hill

4/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane

Festus

4/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

4/19/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

4/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

_______________

Lincoln

Silex

4/26/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silex High School, 64 Highway UU

Troy

4/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln County Ambulance District - Troy Base, 1392 S. Third

_______________

Montgomery

Jonesburg

4/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 505 1st Street

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

4/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

4/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

4/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

4/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Francis Howell Administration, 4545 Central School Road

Saint Peters

4/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

4/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St

Desloge

4/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 411 N Harding

4/27/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

4/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive

4/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hefner Furniture & Appliance, 4850 US Hy 67

4/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street

4/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

4/25/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

4/29/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Selvidge Middle School, 235 New Ballwin Rd.

4/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd,

Brentwood

4/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood

Chesterfield

4/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/22/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/29/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

4/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr

Des Peres

4/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Clement School, 1508 Bopp Road

Ellisville

4/20/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.

Eureka

4/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road

4/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

Fenton

4/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr

4/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Fellowship Gym, 1811 Smizer Station Rd

Florissant

4/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

4/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Saint Louis

4/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Harley Owners Group / Doc's Harley Davidson, 930 S. Kirkwood Road

4/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

4/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre

4/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6337 Clayton Road

4/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

4/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

4/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Pl

4/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

4/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Town and Country

4/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

Wildwood

4/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

4/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

4/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prince Hall Masons, 4525 Olive Street

4/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/28/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

4/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

4/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

4/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

4/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Bloomsdale

4/26/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bloomsdale Elementary School, 6279 US Highway 61

Sainte Genevieve

4/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

4/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

4/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.

4/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47

Wright City

4/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Washington

Richwoods

4/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richwoods Elementary School, 10788 State Hwy A

