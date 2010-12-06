Godfrey, Ill. – Don’t just throw away old holiday lights – recycle them.



Last year, the Holiday Light Recycling Drive collected more than three tons of holiday lights to recycle, diverting that waste from landfills.



“This year we are hoping to double, even triple that number,” said Marcia Lochmann, director of Sustainability at Lewis and Clark Community College.

People are encouraged to recycle old holiday lights and extension cords by bringing them to Lewis and Clark’s Sustainability Center, located inside Haskell Hall on the Godfrey campus, by Dec. 10.



All unworkable holiday lights can also be taken to participating Wal-Mart stores and other locations during store hours through Dec. 12:



• 379 West Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL 62040

• 1040 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234

• 1971 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385

• 1661 Jungerman Road., St. Peters, MO 63304

• 2897 Veteran's Memorial Parkway, St. Charles, MO 63303

• 10835 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074

• 10741 West Florissant, Ferguson, MO 63136

• 100 THF Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63005

• 1307 Highway K, O'Fallon, MO 63366

• 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

• 131 Erka Twin Center Drive, Eureka, MO 63025

• 4550 Gravois Road, House Springs, MO 63051

• 653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd., Fenton, MO 63026

• 201 Highlands Boulevard Drive, Manchester, MO 63011

• 2201 Michigan Avenue, Arnold, MO 63010

• 3270 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63125

• 1202 So. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

• 1900 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood, MO 63143



From Dec. 13 to Jan. 31, recycle old lights by taking them to more than 60 locations throughout the area including Car-X, Goodwill, Schlafly and others to be announced.

