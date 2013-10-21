Recycle Your eWaste with Lewis and Clark Oct. 25 and 26
Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), is hosting a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.
Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.
“We are nearing the end of the second full year of Illinois’ e-waste law that requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly,” said Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “L&C eWaste drives provide an easy, free outlet for people to recycle their electronics. With CJD’s help over the last two years, we have prevented more than 70 tons of hazardous electronic waste from entering landfills.”
CJD e-Cycling will take items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earthfriendly
option for discarding used electronics.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
- Anything with a cord, and anything metal
- Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- TVs - all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
- Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items
- Non-ferrous metals
The following are items that will not be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Hazardous materials such as oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead,
- mercury switches and fluorescent lights
- Non-electronics such as tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass,
- roofing, solid waste and furniture
- Flammable materials
- Explosives such as firearms, ammunition, shells and artillery
- PCB's such as capacitors, transformers and ballast
For those who miss this valuable opportunity, Madison County, Somtech, and Web Innovations and Technology Services, Inc. (WITS) offer e-waste recycling on a regular basis at www.madisoncountyrecycles.com, www.witsinc.org and www.somrecycle.com.
For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu.
Contact CJD eRecycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 433-9200.
