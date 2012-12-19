GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), is hosting a community eWaste drive on Saturday, Jan. 5.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the newly formed student Sustainability Association at Lewis and Clark Community College. The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey campus.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.

“The Digital Age has made our lives easier in a number of ways, but because some of our fancy gadgets quietly contain mercury, lead, barium, chromium, cadmium and other elements that can wreak havoc on our environment as well as our health, they need to be disposed of properly,” said Nate Keener, with L&C Sustainability.

Article continues after sponsor message

CJD e-Cycling will take those same items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Anything with a cord, and anything metal

Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

TVs - all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materialsHazardous materials such as oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches and fluorescent lights

Non-electronics such as tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass, roofing, solid waste and furniture

Flammable materials

Explosives such as firearms, ammunition, shells and artillery

PCB's such as capacitors, transformers and ballast

For those who miss this valuable opportunity, Madison County, Somtech, and Web Innovations and Technology Services, Inc. (WITS) offer e-waste recycling on a regular basis at www.madisoncountyrecycles.com , www.witsinc.org and www.somrecycle.com.

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu. Contact CJD eRecycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 972-0107.

More like this: