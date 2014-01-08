Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD E-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), is hosting a community E-Waste drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.

“We’re now kicking off our third year of mandated e-waste recycling here in Illinois, and since the law took effect, Lewis and Clark, with its partner CJD E-Cycling, has diverted more than 80 tons of hazardous electronic waste from our landfills,” said Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “That translates directly to local jobs and a cleaner environment. These events have been a huge success thus far, with no signs of demand letting up any time soon. We know many people probably got new electronics for Christmas, so this is a great opportunity to dispose of those old electronics that would otherwise just be collecting dust on a shelf.”

CJD E-Cycling will take items for free ($5 donations for TVs and computer monitors are appreciated), providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Anything with a cord, and anything metal

Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

TVs - all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Hazardous materials such as oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches and fluorescent lights

Non-electronics such as tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass,

roofing, solid waste and furniture

Flammable materials

Explosives such as firearms, ammunition, shells and artillery

PCB's such as capacitors, transformers and ballast

For those who miss this valuable opportunity, Madison County, Somtech, and Web Innovations and Technology Services, Inc. (WITS) offer e-waste recycling on a regular basis at www.madisoncountyrecycles.com, www.witsinc.org and www.somrecycle.com.

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu. Contact CJD E-Cycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 433-9200.

