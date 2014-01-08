Recycle Your E-Waste with L&C Jan. 17-18
Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD E-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), is hosting a community E-Waste drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.
Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.
“We’re now kicking off our third year of mandated e-waste recycling here in Illinois, and since the law took effect, Lewis and Clark, with its partner CJD E-Cycling, has diverted more than 80 tons of hazardous electronic waste from our landfills,” said Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “That translates directly to local jobs and a cleaner environment. These events have been a huge success thus far, with no signs of demand letting up any time soon. We know many people probably got new electronics for Christmas, so this is a great opportunity to dispose of those old electronics that would otherwise just be collecting dust on a shelf.”
CJD E-Cycling will take items for free ($5 donations for TVs and computer monitors are appreciated), providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
- Anything with a cord, and anything metal
- Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- TVs - all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
- Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items
- Non-ferrous metals
The following are items that will not be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Hazardous materials such as oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches and fluorescent lights
- Non-electronics such as tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass,
- roofing, solid waste and furniture
- Flammable materials
- Explosives such as firearms, ammunition, shells and artillery
- PCB's such as capacitors, transformers and ballast
For those who miss this valuable opportunity, Madison County, Somtech, and Web Innovations and Technology Services, Inc. (WITS) offer e-waste recycling on a regular basis at www.madisoncountyrecycles.com, www.witsinc.org and www.somrecycle.com.
For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu. Contact CJD E-Cycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 433-9200.
