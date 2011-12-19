Local companies collect and recycle cell phones, donate proceeds to Riverbend Head Start.

Madison County, IL, December, 2011...Recycle your old cell phone at TheBANK of Edwardsville now through January 7, 2012, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local children's nonprofit, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

Stuart Somlar, CEO of Somtech E-Cycling, has placed collection bins in lobbies at 17 locations of The BANK of Edwardsville, two Shell Credit Union sites and Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Drop off your old/damaged cell phones, rechargeable batteries, and any cellular accessories in the bin. Then, visit a teller to receive a raffle ticket. There are weekly drawings for prizes such as gas cards.

All donations collected until January 7, 2012 will benefit Riverbend Head Start. Somtech has pledged a dollar for every pound of cell phone waste collected.

Somtech chose the nonprofit because of its mission to serve young children who may already be at-risk of failing in kindergarten.

Since 1916 Riverbend Head Start & Family Services has provided unduplicated early childhood education, health and social services to underprivileged children in Madison County, Illinois. Through its Head Start and Early Head Start programs the nonprofit prepares thousands of

children for kindergarten.

More information can be found at www.RiverbendFamilies.org.

Somtech E-Cycling offers e-waste recycling services to business and residential consumers in the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. It is built on the foundation of being globally responsible for the e-waste that piles up in closets and basements, often ending up in landfills leaching toxins into ground water.

The company aggressively positions its efforts to help Illinois landfills stay in compliance with the 2008 Illinois Electronic Products Recycling and Reuse Act. Somtech E-Cycling is one of a few area dealers registered with the State to collect recyclable electronic materials, according to a recent article in The Telegraph.

The Act prohibits landfills from knowingly accepting any covered electronic devices for disposal. For more information, go to: www.epa.state.il.us/land/electronic-waste-recycling/amendments.html, and www.somrecycle.com or read the article at http://www.thetelegraph.com/articles/soon-62790-alton-new.html#ixzz1h10fbCKT. Somtech's telephone number is (618) 433-9359.

