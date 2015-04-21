Following his 416 foot home run to lead off the game in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Cincinnati, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny noted that he couldn’t recall Matt Carpenter had ever reached the grass with a blast like that, not even in batting practice.

“Yeah, it’s hard to do. I didn’t know I had that in me,” agreed Carpenter. It was the 27th home run of his career.

Even more impressive than the homer, has been the third baseman’s performance over the last seven games in which he has tied a franchise record with Ripper Collins (1935) for most consecutive games with at least two hits and an extra base hit.

“Certainly, I feel good at the plate right now but more importantly it’s just the way we’ve been able to win ballgames and for me to do my part to help in that,” said Carpenter. “That’s the most important thing. It doesn’t mean anything if you’re swinging it well and we’re going through a losing streak. But we’ve been playing well and I’ve been helping contribute to win and that’s all that matters.”

The National League has taken notice as Carpenter was recognized as their Player of the Week on Monday. He hit .480 over the last week with eight extra base hits and drove in five runs while scoring six.

The aggressiveness at the plate is a return to the old form of Carpenter, who recently spoke about getting back to his approach of 2013–not being passive or looking to take a walk, simply being a good hitter with a good eye at the plate.

The last time a Cardinals player had multiple hits in at least seven straight games was Lance Berkman in 2011.

Batting lead-off tonight, Carpenter will have a chance to move one step closer to that franchise record, which was set by Wattie Holm in 1927, who had multiple hits in nine straight games.

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Jon Jay, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Lance Lynn, P

HALF-PRICE TIX FOR GREEN WEEK

–To kick off Green Week festivities, the Cardinals will host an electronics recycling and general donations drive tomorrow, April 22, in collaboration with MERS/Goodwill. Fans may drop off unused or unwanted computers and electronic equipment at donation trailers in the Lot C Parking Lot, located at the corner of 8th Street and Cerre Street, immediately south of I-64/40.

All items will be accepted free of charge, and donors do not need to sort their items prior to dropping them off. Computers and computer accessories, phones (home and cell), clocks, VCRs, DVD players, stereos, AV equipment including cable and satellite boxes, and any other electronic devices will be accepted in any condition. Goodwill will also accept any of your general donations including clothing, furniture, home décor, and housewares.

All donations are tax deductible, and Goodwill will provide receipts for items donated. In return, fans donating will receive a voucher good for half price Cardinals tickets. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit cardinals.com/greenweek or mersgoodwill.org.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports