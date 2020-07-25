EDWARDSVILLE – County Chairman Kurt Prenzler issued a warning on Thursday after the Madison County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record of new cases in one day.

“Yesterday, I called all cities and mayors in Madison County urging them to persist in caution: hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks where appropriate,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Deaths from COVID-19 have decreased. Of the 71 deaths to date, only two deaths were reported in July. The most recent data shows two COVID cases in Madison County intensive care units.

“Our health department has done a great job,” Prenzler said. “The department focused on nursing homes, which have accounted for more than 80 percent of all deaths.”

As the result of businesses reopening and more social gathering, the positivity rate (the number of positive cases divided by the number of tests) has increased.

“Most of the new cases are among younger people,” Toni Corona, Public Health Director said. “We want to remind everyone to be responsible and continue to follow the recommended protocol of hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks.”

