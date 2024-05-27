ALTON - For the 157th time, the Annual Alton Memorial Day Parade was once again a big success with massive participation and attendance.

East End Improvement Association is the parade sponsor, and Steve Schwartz, a spokesperson for the club said it was truly “a great crowd.”

“We also had more military vehicles than we have had in a while,” he said. “We tried something new this year and sang the National Anthem before it started. Then we had a 21 aerial salute and helicopter fly-by. There were some sing-alongs with the National Anthem and that was really great.”

Schwartz said the staging was done again in the Alton Middle School pit area and Optimist Club and the Riverbend Growth Association coordinated that. He said at 157 years old, the Alton Memorial Day Parade is the oldest continuous parade in the country on record.

He commended the Alton Police Department, the Alton Public Works Staff, Alton Fire Department and all those who volunteered to assist with the parade.

He said the Alton Public Works staff always has things cleaned up about an hour after the parade and they do a great job. The Alton Police Department also had officers walking throughout the parade to keep traffic safe.

Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick both had rides in the parade and were visible throughout. The parade had four grand marshals, all to be mentioned in a story to come.

