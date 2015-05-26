It could be a home run, a base hit–a dropped third strike or an error, but if Matt Holliday safely reaches base tonight he will tie Albert Pujols for the most consecutive games to safely reach base to open a season (42) in franchise history.

The left fielder is batting .317 (46-145) with 3 home runs and 23 RBIs to start the year.

Holliday and the Cardinals will face Arizona rookie Archie Bradley for the first time. Jaime Garcia will make his second start of the season for St. Louis.

CARDINALS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Yadier Molina, C

Jason Heyward, RF

Randal Grichuk, CF

Jaime Garcia, P

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports