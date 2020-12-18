ILLINOIS - SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital wants to remind the public of the importance of taking the proper precautions to prevent the common cold, flu and COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever, our health and safety is crucial” says Dr. Theodore Ross, SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital, Chief Medical Officer.

With colder weather amongst us, comes the potential threat for the common cold, flu and now COVID-19 to come into our homes, schools and workplaces. “It can be hard to recognize who is sick and who isn’t at times, so by taking the proper precautions you can reduce your risk of infection” says Dr. Ross.

There are steps you can take to reduce your risk of catching a cold, the flu or COVID-19; such as wearing a mask, practicing safe social distancing and washing your hands often. It is also extremely important to stay home while you are sick to prevent the spread of infection to others.

Wear a mask…

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face.

Practice social distancing…

Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread COVID-19 or the flu.

Keeping six feet (about two arm lengths) from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Wash your hands…

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Keep hand sanitizer with you and use it when you are unable to wash your hands.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

It is also beneficial to disinfect surfaces that are regularly touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, remote controls, keyboards and phones.

At SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital we care about your health and safety, so by practicing these tips and becoming more proactive in protecting your health and the health of others we can make life-saving differences during this season together. For more information on SIHF Healthcare or Touchette Regional Hospital, please visit www.sihf.org or www.touchette.org.

